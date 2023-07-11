Kyiv hit with Russian drone attack ahead of crucial NATO summit on Ukraine war

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia attacked Kyiv in an overnight drone strike, causing minor damage, authorities said Tuesday as NATO leaders prepare for a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Moscow's invasion.

Kyiv was struck by multiple Russian drones overnight, causing damage to several buildings. © via REUTERS

"The enemy attacked Kyiv from the air for the second time this month," the capital city's military administration said on its Telegram account.



The attack used Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones launched from the south, it said, likely from Russia's Krasnodar region.

"All detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense," it added, without specifying how many drones had been downed.

Ukraine's interior ministry said drone wreckage had been located at an undisclosed location in the Kyiv region.

"Windows and outbuildings of private households were damaged," it said, adding there was no immediate information on victims.