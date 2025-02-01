North Korean troops withdraw from Russia's Kursk region, Ukraine says
Kiev, Ukraine - Officials in Kiev have confirmed reports of a temporary withdrawal of North Korean units from the frontline in the Kursk region of western Russia.
"We inform that the presence of military units from North Korea has not been felt for about three weeks. They were probably forced to withdraw because of the high losses," the spokesman of the Ukrainian special forces, Colonel Olexander Kindratenko told the Ukrainska Pravda news website.
Kindratenko said that he could only speak for the sections of the front where special units were deployed.
Ukraine, which has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for almost three years, launched a counter-offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk last summer, aiming to reduce the pressure on its eastern fronts and improve its negotiating position.
The New York Times previously reported on a withdrawal of the North Korean soldiers due to high losses. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not commented on the report.
Russia is believed to have deployed North Korean soldiers in Kursk for the first time in late October. The two countries have recently strengthened cooperation on defense.
Cover photo: Handout / Telegram/V_Zelenskiy_official / AFP