US says North Korean troops are being slaughtered in "hopeless" Ukraine assaults

Washington DC - A "human wave" of North Korean soldiers fighting on Russia's side in the Ukraine war are being sent to their deaths in futile attacks by generals who see them as "expendable," the White House said Friday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed South Korean estimates of around 1,000 of Pyongyang's troops killed or wounded in just a week in the Kursk border region. © JIM WATSON / AFP

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed South Korean estimates of around 1,000 of Pyongyang's troops killed or wounded in just a week in the Kursk border region, where Ukraine mounted a shock incursion in August.

Terrified troops sent by Pyongyang to boost Russia's invasion of its Western-friendly neighbor are committing suicide rather than risking capture, Kirby told reporters.

"We now assess that North Korean forces are conducting massed dismounted assaults against Ukrainian positions in Kursk, and these human wave tactics that we're seeing haven't really been all that effective," Kirby said.

"In fact, we assessed that they resulted in heavy casualties for these North Korean forces. Our estimate is that, to date, they have suffered more than 1,000 killed or wounded in this particular fighting in just the past week."

Pyongyang has deployed thousands of troops to back up Russian forces, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has estimated that almost 3,000 had been killed or wounded so far.

South Korea's intelligence service put the number of North Korean casualties at 1,000, saying the high figure could be down to an unfamiliar battlefield environment and their lack of capability to counter drone attacks.