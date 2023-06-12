Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in latest exchange

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine and Russia have each released more than 90 men in a new prisoner exchange, officials said on Sunday.

Ukrainian prisoners of war pose for a picture after the latest swap with Russia. © Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Handout via REUTERS

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram that Kyiv had gotten back 95 defenders who were captured by the Russians in battles for the cities of Bakhmut and Mariupol.



"Many of our people were injured in captivity," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow reported the release of 94 of its own fighters from Ukrainian captivity. The soldiers are to be treated in the ministry's medical facilities and undergo rehabilitation.

In Kyiv, Yermak said that President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it one of the main tasks to free all Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners several times in the course of the 15-month war. Most recently, there was a major exchange of prisoners at the end of May.