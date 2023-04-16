Ukraine and Russia mark Orthodox Easter amid "great Easter prisoner exchange"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged compatriots to keep on believing in victory over Russia in his Orthodox Easter message, as "a great Easter prisoner exchange" was reported. Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin delivered his own message to mark the occasion.

A priest blessed traditional cakes and eggs during a church service with troops on the eve of the Orthodox Easter on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

"The war could not erase us, our values, our traditions and our holidays," Zelensky said in a video released on Sunday, as millions of Orthodox Christians around the world rang in Easter Sunday with large midnight Masses.

The festival was overshadowed again this year by Russia's war against Ukraine, where fighting continues.

"Today we celebrate the resurrection of Christ. The main symbol is victory: the victory of good, the victory of truth, the victory of life. We celebrate Easter with an unshakeable faith in the irreversibility of these victories."

Zelensky said that a year ago, just after Russia's invasion, prayers were being said for Ukraine to survive at all. Since then, they have forced Russians away from capital Kyiv and other areas, although fighting remains intense in the east.



"Today we pray that Ukraine wins," he added. "We have already come a long way. Perhaps the most difficult mountain is still ahead of us. We will overcome it. And together we will meet our dawn."

Referring to areas occupied by Russia, he said: "The sun will shine in the south, the sun will shine in the east, the sun will shine in Crimea. The yellow glowing sun in a peaceful blue sky - it will be the light of justice."

A glimmer of hope could be felt: A total of 130 Ukrainian soldiers have been released from Russian captivity around the Orthodox Easter holiday, according to Ukrainian sources.



"A great Easter prisoner exchange," the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Sunday. To this end, he posted photos showing dozens of men with the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag. "130 of our people are returning."

The exchange had already taken place in several stages over the past few days, Yermak added. There was initially no confirmation from the Russian side.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine more than a year ago, prisoner exchanges are the only field on which both warring parties are currently still regularly negotiating with each other.

A week ago, a total of around 200 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers were exchanged.