Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom walks into her toddler's room and finds a scene she'll never forget...
In the clip, Em Snelling opens the door to her toddler's room and is immediately hit with a masterpiece of marker chaos.
Eddie is standing proudly in his crib, covered head to toe in thick black scribbles – his face, arms, clothes, and even the walls weren't left untouched.
The caption says it all: "Accidentally left a pile of books and a permanent marker within reach of Eddie at bedtime.."
"If you don’t laugh you’ll cry," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emsnellingx