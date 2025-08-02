Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom walks into her toddler's room and finds a scene she'll never forget...

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Em Snelling opens the door to her toddler's room and is immediately hit with a masterpiece of marker chaos.

Eddie is standing proudly in his crib, covered head to toe in thick black scribbles – his face, arms, clothes, and even the walls weren't left untouched.

The caption says it all: "Accidentally left a pile of books and a permanent marker within reach of Eddie at bedtime.."

"If you don’t laugh you’ll cry," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

This mom walked into her toddler's room and discovered a full-blown marker makeover!
This mom walked into her toddler's room and discovered a full-blown marker makeover!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emsnellingx
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emsnellingx

