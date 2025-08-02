Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2025: Toddler covers himself with permanent marker in bedtime disaster!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom walks into her toddler's room and finds a scene she'll never forget...

In the clip, Em Snelling opens the door to her toddler's room and is immediately hit with a masterpiece of marker chaos.

Eddie is standing proudly in his crib, covered head to toe in thick black scribbles – his face, arms, clothes, and even the walls weren't left untouched.

The caption says it all: "Accidentally left a pile of books and a permanent marker within reach of Eddie at bedtime.."

"If you don’t laugh you’ll cry," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: