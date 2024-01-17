Russia rains down missiles on Kharkiv as Ukraine reports attacks on civilians

Kharkiv, Ukraine - Over a dozen people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine 's eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday evening.

"Two women are seriously injured," announced the military governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel. Twelve other people were hospitalized.



According to the report, two converted S-300 anti-aircraft missiles hit the city center of the metropolis.

The missiles hit a place where no military infrastructure had been built, but instead many residential buildings, complained Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Kharkiv is regularly bombarded with rockets by the Russian military.

Despite the civilian casualties caused by the constant shelling, the Russian Ministry of Defense always claims that only military targets are being attacked.