Russia rains down missiles on Kharkiv as Ukraine reports attacks on civilians
Kharkiv, Ukraine - Over a dozen people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday evening.
"Two women are seriously injured," announced the military governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel. Twelve other people were hospitalized.
According to the report, two converted S-300 anti-aircraft missiles hit the city center of the metropolis.
The missiles hit a place where no military infrastructure had been built, but instead many residential buildings, complained Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Kharkiv is regularly bombarded with rockets by the Russian military.
Despite the civilian casualties caused by the constant shelling, the Russian Ministry of Defense always claims that only military targets are being attacked.
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attacks
Russia, meanwhile, again repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over the border region in the south-west of the country, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said earlier on Tuesday.
In Voronezh, a child was slightly injured after fragments of a downed drone crashed into a flat, the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram. Several apartment blocks and private houses were damaged, according to Gusev. Emergency services were on site.
Odessa, the strategically important city on the Black Sea, was also hit by drones. At least three people were injured as residential buildings were hit, according to the regional military administration on Telegram.
About 130 civilians had to be evacuated from damaged homes, the administration said.
It was not possible to independently verify whether all drones were actually repelled by the Russian military.
Cover photo: REUTERS