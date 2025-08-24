Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2025: Baby giggles as family dog gets the zoomies!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby sits happily on the grass as the family dog gets a sudden case of the zoomies!
In the clip, mom Kris Kuhn captures the sweet moment as her daughter giggles nonstop, watching the energetic Australian Shepherd whirl by.
The dog zips around with perfect timing, never bumping into the little one, while her laughter absolutely steals the show.
"dogs running with the ebrake on is so funny to me," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kris_kuhn