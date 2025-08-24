Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2025: Baby giggles as family dog gets the zoomies!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby sits happily on the grass as the family dog gets a sudden case of the zoomies!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Kris Kuhn captures the sweet moment as her daughter giggles nonstop, watching the energetic Australian Shepherd whirl by.

The dog zips around with perfect timing, never bumping into the little one, while her laughter absolutely steals the show.

"dogs running with the ebrake on is so funny to me," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

This baby can't stop laughing as her dog zooms in circles around her!
This baby can't stop laughing as her dog zooms in circles around her!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kris_kuhn
Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2025: Dog's excited reaction to treat song charms TikTok Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2025: Dog's excited reaction to treat song charms TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2025: Toddler's expletive-laden candle review has TikTok in stitches! Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2025: Toddler's expletive-laden candle review has TikTok in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2025: Woman stumbles upon adorable litter of abandoned puppies! Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2025: Woman stumbles upon adorable litter of abandoned puppies!
Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2025: College-bound son gets sweetest surprise from mom Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2025: College-bound son gets sweetest surprise from mom
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2025: Cat goes full attack mode during vet visit Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2025: Cat goes full attack mode during vet visit
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2025: Husband hilariously misunderstands wife's challenge Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2025: Husband hilariously misunderstands wife's challenge
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2025: Dog turns frisbee into cutest bed ever in viral TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2025: Dog turns frisbee into cutest bed ever in viral TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2025: "Mom on white wine" steals the show with hilarious dance moves Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2025: "Mom on white wine" steals the show with hilarious dance moves

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kris_kuhn

More on Viral Video of the Day: