Russia says it shot down US weapons used in Ukrainian attack on Crimea

Moscow, Russia - Russian air defense systems destroyed four US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles fired at the Crimean Peninsula by Ukrainian forces, Moscow's Defense Ministry said on Saturday morning.

Russia on Saturday said it shot down US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles fired at Crimea by Ukraine (file photo). © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The scope and impact of the attack on Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, was initially unclear. Kyiv has yet to comment publicly on the claim.



Moscow, which has been waging an all-out war against Ukraine for more than two years, often only reports alleged successes of its own air defenses in the case of Ukrainian drone or missile attacks.

Last Tuesday, Ukraine attacked the Russian military in Crimea with missiles recently supplied by the US. Independent media reported strikes on three military bases in Crimea, resulting in several casualties.

Washington had announced in recent weeks that it would also be delivering even longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as part of a new weapons package. In previous deliveries, the range of missiles of this type was limited to around 100 miles.

Crimea is a key staging ground for Russian forces, with supplies of soldiers, weapons and ammunition channelled through the peninsula that juts into the Black Sea.