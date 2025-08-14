Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2025: Dog busted after brown sugar binge!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mischievous dog proves that no snack is safe – not even baking ingredients.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lauren Lewis films her boxer lounging on the couch after polishing off an entire bag of brown sugar.

Her mouth is coated in a dusting of sugar, and she licks her chops like she just won a five-star dessert buffet!

"God forbid a girl wants to do a brown sugar facial scrub," one viewer jokingly wrote.

Check it out:

This dog on TikTok was caught living her best (and sweetest) life!
This dog on TikTok was caught living her best (and sweetest) life!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenlewis7
