Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2025: Dog busted after brown sugar binge!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mischievous dog proves that no snack is safe – not even baking ingredients.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lauren Lewis films her boxer lounging on the couch after polishing off an entire bag of brown sugar.
Her mouth is coated in a dusting of sugar, and she licks her chops like she just won a five-star dessert buffet!
"God forbid a girl wants to do a brown sugar facial scrub," one viewer jokingly wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenlewis7