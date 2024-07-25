Top Ukrainian official reveals China's "unshakeable" stance on issue of territory amid Russian invasion
Guangzhou, China - Following high-stakes talks in China, Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Beijing had demonstrated an "unshakable" commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and integrity.
After a three-hour meeting between Kuleba and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi – the first of its kind since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine – Kyiv confirmed China's stance in a post on Instagram.
"China has unshakably reaffirmed its respect for the principle of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba said.
"My Chinese colleague clearly said that he agrees that we need not the illusion of peace, but a just and sustainable peace."
China has so far refused to publically take sides in the conflict, despite facing US sanctions for supplying equipment to Russia.
Per Reuters, Kuleba said he began talks in Guangzhou by emphasizing Ukraine's two main conditions for peace negotiations.
"First, no agreements about Ukraine without Ukraine," he said. "Second, full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. If these two principles are adhered to, we can engage in any discussions and seek any solutions."
Beijing refers to Ukrainians as "friends" of China
In response to a question from Reuters in her daily press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that what stood out at the meeting was the sense of friendship and partnership.
She made a note of Ukraine being one of the first countries to participate in China's Belt and Road initiative, and reiterated the importance of their trade relationship.
Mao said that the Chinese foreign minister had warned of a risk of "escalation and spillover" from Russia's war on Ukraine, and had pushed for a "political settlement."
"China remains firmly committed to working for a political settlement of the crisis," she added. "China believes that all conflicts ultimately have to be resolved at the negotiating table, and the solutions to any dispute can only be found through political means."
"Although the conditions and timing are not yet ripe, we support all efforts conducive to peace and will continue to play a constructive role to enable a ceasefire and resume the peace talks."
