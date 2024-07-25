Top Ukrainian official reveals China's "unshakeable" stance on issue of territory amid Russian invasion

Guangzhou, China - Following high-stakes talks in China, Ukraine 's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Beijing had demonstrated an "unshakable" commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and integrity.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (r.) said China was fully committed to his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. © Collage: AFP/Vincent Thian/Ralf Hirschberger

After a three-hour meeting between Kuleba and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi – the first of its kind since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine – Kyiv confirmed China's stance in a post on Instagram.

"China has unshakably reaffirmed its respect for the principle of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kuleba said.

"My Chinese colleague clearly said that he agrees that we need not the illusion of peace, but a just and sustainable peace."

China has so far refused to publically take sides in the conflict, despite facing US sanctions for supplying equipment to Russia.

Per Reuters, Kuleba said he began talks in Guangzhou by emphasizing Ukraine's two main conditions for peace negotiations.

"First, no agreements about Ukraine without Ukraine," he said. "Second, full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. If these two principles are adhered to, we can engage in any discussions and seek any solutions."