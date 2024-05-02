US announces new sanctions against China over Ukraine war

Washington DC - After months of warnings against Chinese arms sales to Russia, the US issued around 300 sanctions against not only Beijing, but various parts of the Russian military supply chain.

The US Treasury issued sanctions on China days after Antony Blinken warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against continued support for Russia. © Collage: IMAGO/UPI Photo/ZUMA Wire

In an attempt to disrupt the supply of military equipment to Russia, the US has launched a series of sanctions against China, with the goal to weaken Russia's capabilities on the ground in Ukraine.

The new sanctions come mere weeks after US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell publically warned that the Biden administration would hold China accountable over sales of munitions to Russia, and days after Antony Blinken brought up the topic in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a statement, Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen said: "Today's actions will further disrupt and degrade Russia’s war efforts by going after its military industrial base and the evasion networks that help supply it."

"The United States, along with many international partners," the statement read. "Is particularly concerned about entities based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and other third countries that provide critical inputs to Russia’s military-industrial base."