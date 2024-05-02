US announces new sanctions against China over Ukraine war
Washington DC - After months of warnings against Chinese arms sales to Russia, the US issued around 300 sanctions against not only Beijing, but various parts of the Russian military supply chain.
In an attempt to disrupt the supply of military equipment to Russia, the US has launched a series of sanctions against China, with the goal to weaken Russia's capabilities on the ground in Ukraine.
The new sanctions come mere weeks after US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell publically warned that the Biden administration would hold China accountable over sales of munitions to Russia, and days after Antony Blinken brought up the topic in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a statement, Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen said: "Today's actions will further disrupt and degrade Russia’s war efforts by going after its military industrial base and the evasion networks that help supply it."
"The United States, along with many international partners," the statement read. "Is particularly concerned about entities based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and other third countries that provide critical inputs to Russia’s military-industrial base."
Secretary of State Blinken warned China prior to sanctions
In a meeting with President Xi Jinping last week, Secretary of State Blinken said that he warned that "Russia would struggle to sustain its assault on Ukraine without China's support."
According to Blinken, he told Xi Jinping that "If China does not address this problem, we will." With the newly imposed sanctions, it looks like US warnings have not been heeded, at least in the near-week since the meeting took place.
The Treasury said that sanctions will directly attempt to disrupt "individuals and entities who help facilitate Russia’s acquisition of technology and equipment for its war machine," as well as Russia's munitions supply train and military-industrial base.
China's sale of arms and technology "Enables Russia to continue its war against Ukraine and poses a significant threat to international security."
