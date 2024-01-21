Ukraine accused of killing dozens in strike on busy Donetsk market

Donetsk, Ukraine - At least 25 people have been killed in the shelling of a market in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine , according to local authorities.

A busy market in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk was shelled on Sunday morning, killing at least 25 people according to local authorities. © IMAGO / SNA

The Russian-backed leader of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Sunday that another 20 people were injured in the attack. He said Ukrainian forces had shelled the market on Sunday morning when it was busy with shoppers.



The Ukrainian military did not immediately comment.

Some Ukrainian media also shared photos and videos of a devastated market. The mayor of occupied Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, spoke of a "barbaric attack" on a civilian area of the city by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly vowed to drive occupying Russian troops from the area and retake the city. The surrounding region remains contested between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with active fighting along the front lines.

Fighting first broke out in Donetsk in 2014 between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces. The fighting came after the pro-Russia Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown in mass protests.

In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin initially recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Putin then cited the defense of Russian citizens there as a justification for launching his full-scale invasion of Ukraine that month.