Ukraine accuses Russia of breaking its own unilateral truce with more attacks

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian authorities early on Thursday reported fresh bombing raids despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which reportedly came into effect at midnight.

Russian aircraft dropped guided bombs multiple times over the northern Sumy region, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram, warning of ongoing air activity in an easterly direction.

Meanwhile, drone alerts and attacks were also reported early Thursday in the Lipetsk region in western Russia, according to regional governor Igor Artamonov.

A 72-hour unilateral ceasefire declared by Moscow came into effect just after midnight local time, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Putin announced the ceasefire to coincide with Russia's annual Victory Day celebrations on May 8, which commemorate the end of World War II in Europe.

Ukraine has dismissed the move as symbolic and, along with the US, continues to call for a minimum 30-day ceasefire.

"Our proposal for a halt to the strikes, for a ceasefire of at least 30 days, still stands," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.