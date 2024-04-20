Ukraine and Russia trade strikes as US gears up for key vote on aid bill

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine and Russia both accused each other of deadly strikes on civilians Saturday, as US lawmakers prepared to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.

The US House of Representatives will vote on a $61 billion aid package on Saturday that includes aid for Ukraine. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ukraine's biggest ally, Washington, has not approved large-scale support for the war-torn country in nearly a year and a half, a delay Kyiv says has halted its battlefield progress and left its civilians vulnerable.

"I believe we will push on and pass it," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of the vote, slated to take place in the House of Representatives later Saturday.

Russian strikes killed three people in central and northeast Ukraine, local officials said, while cross-border Ukrainian attacks left three dead in Russia's western Belgorod region, according to the local governor.

A source in Ukraine's defense sector told AFP Kyiv targeted eight Russian regions overnight in a "large-scale" drone strike, which was aimed at "energy infrastructure that feeds Russia's military-industrial complex."

"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit and caught fire," the source said, calling it a "joint operation" of Ukraine's SBU security service, army, and military intelligence.

Russia's defense ministry said it had intercepted 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, some of them hundreds of kilometers from the border, including near the capital Moscow. Video on social media purportedly showed a large blaze burning at a fuel depot in Russia's western Smolensk region, an attack that the governor confirmed was caused by the drones.

"Air defense forces shot the aerial vehicles down. However, as a result of falling debris, a tank with fuel and lubricants caught fire," Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities in recent months, part of what it calls "fair" retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia's war.