House of Representatives announces crucial vote Ukraine and Israel aid

Republican leader in the House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced Wednesday a vote on renewing long-delayed US military aid to Ukraine, as well as to Israel. © Julia Nikhinson / AFP

The move sets up a showdown with his own far-right wing that for months has blocked helping the outgunned Ukrainian forces.



"We expect the vote on final passage on these bills to be on Saturday evening," Speaker Mike Johnson announced.

With Ukraine struggling to hold back Russia in the third year of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, Johnson faces huge pressure from the White House and much of Congress to allow the lower house to vote for aid already approved in the Senate.

However, with loyalists to Donald Trump holding the balance of power in his party, the speaker's own position hangs by a thread.

The announcement by Johnson came shortly after President Joe Biden described Ukraine and Israel as two US allies desperate for help in their conflicts.

"While both countries can capably defend their own sovereignty, they depend on American assistance, including weaponry, to do it. And this is a pivotal moment," Biden wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

Biden called the Senate-approved version of the Ukraine and Israel aid package "strong and sensible."

"It shouldn't be held hostage any longer by a small group of extreme Republican House members," he said.