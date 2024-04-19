Zelensky says NATO members must choose "whether we indeed are allies"

Dnipro, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that NATO must decide if it is Ukraine's ally and urged the defense alliance's members to accelerate weapons deliveries to help his struggling forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with NATO members to accelerate weapons deliveries to help his struggling forces. © OZAN KOSE / AFP

His appeal to Western partners to provide at least seven more air defense systems came hours after Russia launched a wave of fatal drone and missile attacks across the country.

"Our sky must become safe again," the Ukrainian leader told a gathering of NATO defense ministers via video link.

"It depends fully on your choice," he said, telling the meeting in Brussels that their alliance faced a choice over "whether we indeed are allies."

Zelensky has pointed to Western efforts to defend Israel from Iranian aerial attacks and suggested Ukraine's allies could do more to fend off Russian bombardments.

Casting a bleak picture of his forces' ability to hold off Russian attacks on the ground, Zelensky said Ukraine could not defend itself without Western support.

"It is obvious that now, while Russia has air advantage and can rely on its drone and rocket terror, our capabilities on the ground, unfortunately, are limited," he told the NATO ministers.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc had agreed to give Ukraine more weapons, including air defenses.