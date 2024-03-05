Ukraine blows up Russian ship in the Black Sea in latest stunning attack

Crimea - Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces destroyed a Russian military patrol boat in the Black Sea near annexed Crimea, the latest naval attack on Moscow's fleet in the key waterway.

Ukraine released footage claiming to show the sinking of a Russia ship in the Black Sea overnight on Monday. © via REUTERS

Kyiv also claimed responsibility for a strike on an oil depot in a Russian border region.



Ukraine is flexing its ability to hit Russian targets from the air and at sea, while its troops struggle to hold ground on the front lines.

The Black Sea has been a vital battleground since the war started just over three years ago.

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed more than two dozen Russian ships since Moscow invaded in February 2022, including several in recent weeks.

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence unit on Tuesday released a black and white video showing what it said was the overnight attack.

The footage showed a naval drone approaching the side of the Sergei Kotov – a 308-foot Russian military patrol boat – before a large explosion sends fire, smoke, and debris into the sky above the vessel.

Ukraine's navy said explosive-packed drones had hit the ship near the Kerch Strait off the Crimean peninsula, causing "damage to the stern, starboard and port sides".

"As for the crew, the details are being clarified. There are dead and wounded. But it is likely that some of the crew managed to evacuate," military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told local media.