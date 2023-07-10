Representative Barbara Lee slams US plan to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

Washington DC - California Congresswoman Barbara Lee said the US would "risk losing our moral leadership" if the Biden administration follows through on sending cluster bombs to Ukraine .

Congresswoman Barbara Lee is speaking out against a Biden administration decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. © Collage: REUTERS & KIMBERLY WHITE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lee, the only member of Congress to vote against authorizing the Afghanistan war in 2001, has been outspoken that sending cluster munitions is not the answer to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"We know what takes place in terms of cluster bombs being very dangerous to civilians," Lee said on CNN's State of the Union. "They don’t always immediately explode. Children can step on them. That’s a line we should not cross."

"What I think is that we would risk losing our moral leadership," she added.

Lee noted that over 120 countries have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, saying they should never be used.