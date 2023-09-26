Ukraine claims major Russian scalp, but footage show fleet commander alive

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine claims that the commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet was killed in last week's attack on Crimea, but a video published on Tuesday contradicted the allegation.

Ukraine launched a combined attack of drones and cruise missiles on the Crimean Peninsula which reportedly killed the commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet. © via REUTERS

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territories in June and has been making slow progress, but the attack on Russia's prestigious Black Sea naval fleet headquarters last week rattled Moscow.

The fleet's commander, Viktor Sokolov, died in the attack, according to Kyiv.

"After the hit at the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, 34 officers died, including the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet," the press service of the special forces at the Ukrainian military announced on Telegram.

There is still no confirmation of the admiral's death from the Russian side.

Last Friday, the Ukrainian military launched a combined attack of drones and cruise missiles on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been controlled by Russia since having been illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Videos showed that the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Sevastopol was hit several times. After the attack, however, Moscow spoke of only one person being missing.