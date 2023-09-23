Ukraine reports significant breakthrough on southern front!

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - Kyiv's army has broken through Russian lines in southern Ukraine , the general leading the counteroffensive there told US media this weekend, in the latest Ukrainian claims that it is making progress in the Zaporizhzhia area.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly broken through Russian lines on the south front, in the Zaporizhzhia region. © REUTERS

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive to claw back territory from Russian forces in June.



Progress has been slower than expected, with heavily mined territory, but Kyiv has in recent weeks reported making strategic advances in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"On the left flank (near the village of Verbove) we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further," general Oleksandr Tarnavskiy told CNN.

He acknowledged the advance had been slower than Ukraine hoped.

"Not as fast as it was excepted, not like in the movies about the Second World War," he said in the CNN interview.

But he said it was important "not to lose this initiative."