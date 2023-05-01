Ukraine claims responsibility for drone attack on Crimea ahead of counteroffensive

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine has announced that its drone attack on the Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea over the weekend was in preparation for its long-planned counter-attack.

"Destruction of enemy logistics is one of the preparatory elements for the powerful actions of our defense forces, which we have been talking about for a long time," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army's Southern Command said on television on Sunday.



"And this work is preparing for the large-scale offensive that everyone is waiting for," Nataliya Gumenyuk added.

As a result of the drone strike early on Saturday morning, a large Russian fuel depot caught fire in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol. According to Russian reports, there were no deaths or injuries. Civilian objects were also not damaged.

The Ukrainian military intelligence service reported that 10 oil tanks had been destroyed. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but military intelligence said such explosions would continue.

For weeks, the international community has been awaiting the announcement of a major Ukrainian offensive against invading Russian forces.