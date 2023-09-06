Ukraine hit by "heinous" Russian attack as Blinken arrives to announce billion-dollar boost

Kostiantynivka, Ukraine - A Russian strike killed more than a dozen people, including a child, in a market in the frontline in east Ukraine , in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "heinous evil".

The Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka was hit by Russian missile strikes that killed at least 16 people. © via REUTERS

The projectiles ripped into the center of Kostiantynivka, a town of nearly 70,000 people in the Donetsk region hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv to announce a new aid package.

Rescue workers picked through the debris and carried some of the nearly 30 wounded for treatment past charred vehicles and kiosks torn to pieces in the blast, according to images distributed by officials.



"Sixteen people have been killed, including one child," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on social media following the strike in the market about 12 miles from the front line.

The industrial Donetsk region has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014 and Russia claimed to have annexed in late last year.

"Anyone in the world who is still dealing with anything Russian simply ignores this reality. Heinous evil. Brazen wickedness. Utter inhumanity," Zelensky said.

The attack came as Blinken was set to unveil more than $1 billion in fresh aid to battle Russia.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken reiterated Washington's support for Kyiv in its fight to liberate territory in the south and east.