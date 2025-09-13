Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2025: Black labs win hearts with adorable pre-dinner prayer ritual

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two dogs are melting hearts on TikTok after showing off their wholesome dinnertime tradition.

In the clip, posted by their owner Haley Buckland, the sweet pups Bear and Bud patiently wait as she prepares their meal.

Before digging in, the dogs line up in a little "train" – one placing his paw on the back of the other, while the second rests his own paw on Haley's foot.

Haley then says a prayer as the labs stay perfectly still, only diving into their food once the blessing is finished.

"THE PRAYING. ARE YOU KIDDING ME," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

These patient pups have the sweetest dinner ritual that went viral on TikTok!
These patient pups have the sweetest dinner ritual that went viral on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sykotic_girl
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sykotic_girl

