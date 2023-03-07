Ukraine horrified by video of Russians executing prisoner of war

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine's leaders have reacted with horror to a video of an alleged shooting of a prisoner of war by Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to "find the murderers" seen in a video which appears to show a Ukrainian POW's execution. © Screenshot/Instagram/zelenskiy_official

"War crimes are being cultivated in Russia," the head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Monday. It was an example of the Russians' weakness, he said.



"For each of these war crimes there will be a punishment. No one can escape it," said President Volodymyr Zelensky's confidant.

Zelensky himself vowed to "find the murderers" in a video address posted to Instagram.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists he was devastated after watching the video.

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, called the filmed alleged shooting an "expression of baseness and meanness."

The killing of prisoners is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, he stressed. He had sent the video to his international colleagues as evidence of "another war crime by Russia."