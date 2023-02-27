Treasury Secretary Yellen visits Kyiv as fighting intensifies in east

Kyiv, Ukraine - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv Russia 's attack on Ukraine intensified, according to government statements.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday. © Genya SAVILOV / AFP

The US official assured Ukraine's leader of continued US assistance by announcing the release of $1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to the US Treasury Department.

This is the first part of a total of around $10 billion of planned US aid for Ukraine, to be released over the coming months.

Yellen had already announced the additional aid package last week. The United States has already sent over $13 billion to Ukraine in the last year.

In her conversation with Zelensky, Yellen delivered a message from President Joe Biden that the US would stand by Ukraine as long as it was needed, read the statement.

According to Kyiv, Zelensky thanked the US for its enduring support since the beginning of Russia's war.

Last week, Biden also met Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv. Biden promised to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia for as long as necessary and announced additional military aid of up to $460 million. This brings the total US military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine up to $50 billion so far.

According to official reports, the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi also had a phone call with Chief of Staff Mark Milley on Monday. They discussed the current situation as well as international arms deliveries for Ukraine.