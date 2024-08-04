Ukraine orders evacuation from several eastern towns as Russia gains ground

Donetsk, Ukraine - Ukraine on Sunday announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been claiming advances in recent days.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion patrols as he walks past buildings heavily damaged by artillery fire in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. © Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

Just hours earlier, Russia said its forces had seized a nearby village, after claiming a string of villages in recent weeks – many just consisting of a few streets.

"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said, listing towns and villages located in directions where Russia said it had gained ground.

Filashkin cited the town of Novogrodovka, which is about 12 miles from the village of Novoselivka Persha that Russia claimed to have captured on Sunday.

The Donetsk governor said 744 children and their families had to be relocated to four regions of Ukraine.

"I have instructed that only armored vehicles be involved in the process of evacuating children, as the enemy is actively using first person view drones in these communities," Filashkin said.

"We must make every effort to protect our children," he added.