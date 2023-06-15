Ukraine reports more civilian casualties after latest round of Russian airstrikes

Kyiv, Ukraine - At least six people were killed and many others were injured in renewed Russian air strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine , Kyiv said on Wednesday, as heavy fighting continued amid a major counteroffensive in the south and east.

The Ukrainian city of Odessa was targeted by Russian airstrikes that killed at least three people and injured over a dozen others. © via REUTERS

At least three people were killed and 13 injured in Russian missile attacks on Odessa, Ukrainian authorities said.



Further east, in Donetsk, three people were killed and six others injured by Russian missiles in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka and the surrounding area, the head of the local military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said in a post on Facebook.

Officials also said six people had died after Russian artillery fire the previous day in the north-eastern border region of Sumy.

Sumy suffered an intense wave of attacks, with the local authorities recording more than 100 explosions there during the day.

In the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, one person died of severe burn injuries one day after an attack on a residential building, the authorities said, bringing the death toll there to 12.

As Ukraine seeks to reclaim territory in its counteroffensive, Russia is launching daily attacks on Ukraine, bombarding neighborhoods with drones, missiles, and cruise missiles.