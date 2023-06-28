Ukrainian civilians, including children, killed in latest Russian attack on café

Kramatorsk, Ukraine - A Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening has killed at least nine people, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A café in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk was struck by a Russian missile attack that left multiple dead and dozens injured. © REUTERS

Three children whose bodies have been recovered from under the rubble of a café are among the dead, authorities said on Wednesday morning.



A total of 56 people were injured, it said.

On the evening of the attack, authorities first spoke of at least three dead and more than 40 injured.

Emergency workers continued to clear debris to search for people who might still be trapped under the rubble as the death toll continued to rise.

In his nightly video address on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian strike on Kramatorsk as yet another war crime.

"Exactly on the anniversary of the [Russian] terrorists' attack on Kremenchuk, on the shopping mall, when 22 people were killed, savages again fired missiles at the Kremenchuk district," he said.

"Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done – defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists."