Ukrainian kindergarten bombed in large-scale Russian attack on western cities

Lviv, Ukraine - Several people were killed and injured in a barrage of Russian missile strikes that damaged dozens of buildings in western Ukraine overnight, officials said on Tuesday.

A kindergarten was among the buildings damaged after a Russian missile strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. © REUTERS

Air raid alerts were issued across the entirety of Ukraine as 24 cruise missiles were fired by Russian fighter jets flying over the Caspian Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force said.



In addition, a Russian frigate in the Black Sea launched four Kalibr cruise missiles.

Air defenses intercepted 16 of the missiles, the air force said.

At least three people were killed in the north-western city of Lutsk, located in the Volyn region bordering NATO-member Poland, said regional governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko.

Several injured people were taken to hospitals.