UNESCO adds sites in Ukraine to endangered heritage list

Kyiv, Ukraine - UNESCO added three historical sites in the war-torn cities of Kyiv and Lviv to its List of World Heritage in Danger on Friday, as a result of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine .

Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral is now among UNESCO's endangered sites amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

The Ukrainian capital's impressive Saint Sophia Cathedral and its renowned museum Pechersk Lavra were listed as endangered, as well as the old historic town of Lviv.



The sites "of outstanding universal value" have been under permanent threat since the full-scale invasion began early last year, the UN cultural organization's World Heritage Committee said at a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Their inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger reminds the 195 States parties to the Convention of their responsibility to monitor and contribute to the protection of these sites," UNESCO said in a press release.

"It also opens the door to additional financial and technical aid in order to implement new emergency measures – in line with the measures already taken by Ukraine with UNESCO."