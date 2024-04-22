US and Ukraine have started work on security agreement, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Kyiv and Washington had started talks on a bilateral security cooperation deal – including sending more weapons.

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that Kyiv and Washington had started talks on a bilateral security cooperation deal and finalized plans to send more long-range missiles to Ukraine's armed forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) on Monday said that he had held a telephone call with President Joe Biden (r.) after the US Congress finally advanced a long-stalled package of military aid for Kyiv over the weekend.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) on Monday said that he had held a telephone call with President Joe Biden (r.) after the US Congress finally advanced a long-stalled package of military aid for Kyiv over the weekend.  © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kyiv has signed several 10-year security agreements with NATO countries that outline long-term Western support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion now in its third year.

"Our teams – Ukraine and the United States – have started working on a bilateral security agreement," Zelensky said in his evening address on social media, adding that it could be a "truly exemplary" deal.

The agreements signed so far – including with Britain, France, and Germany – are not mutual defense pacts but have symbolic importance as a show of commitment by the West to support Kyiv militarily, politically, and financially for years to come.

Netanyahu says Israel will inflict more "painful blows" as assault on Gaza rages on
Israel-Gaza War Netanyahu says Israel will inflict more "painful blows" as assault on Gaza rages on

Zelensky held a telephone call with US President Joe Biden earlier on Monday after the US Congress finally advanced a long-stalled package of military aid for Kyiv over the weekend.

The Ukrainian leader said after the call that "all the dots have been dotted in the agreements on ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile Systems] for Ukraine."

Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Ukraine conflict: