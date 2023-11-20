US government approves Ukraine aid package despite Congressional impasse

Washington DC - The United States approved another $100 million in military aid to Ukraine on Monday as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits the country, despite an impasse in Congress for wider funding approvals.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov (l.) greets United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (r.) prior to their talks in Kyiv on Monday. © W.G. DUNLOP / POOL / AFP

"I announced today another $100 million drawdown using presidential drawdown authority to provide additional artillery munitions, additional interceptors for air defense and a number of anti-tank weapons as well," Austin told reporters in Kyiv.



"So you know, our support continues," said Austin, who promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of US support for the "long haul."

In Washington, the State Department said the assistance includes three million rounds of small-arms ammunition and equipment for HIMARS precision rocket launchers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the military support "will help meet Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs as it fights to retake its sovereign territory."

"But it is critical for Congress to take action to support Ukraine by passing the president's supplemental funding request," Blinken said in a statement.

"Helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future as a sovereign, democratic, independent, and prosperous nation advances our national security interests," he said.