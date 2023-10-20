Biden touts US leadership in speech urging billions in military aid for Israel and Ukraine

Washington DC - President Joe Biden urged the US to show global leadership by backing Israel and Ukraine , saying in a speech from the Oval Office Thursday that defeating Hamas and Russia was a vital US interest.

US President Joe Biden called for US support for Israel and Ukraine in a televised address from the Oval Office. © REUTERS

Biden said he would make an "urgent" request to Congress on Friday for funding to help Ukraine and Israel, arguing that this was an investment for the United States' future on the world stage for decades to come.



"American leadership is what holds the world together," Biden said in just the second primetime speech to the nation of his presidency from behind the historic Resolute Desk.

Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin "represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," he added.

"We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen."

Fresh from a trip to Israel this week, the Democratic president wants to win over war-weary voters and hardline Republicans as he ramps up his 2024 reelection bid.

His 15-minute speech was a call to Americans to overcome deep political divisions and unite behind support for two vastly different conflicts that he said posed a critical threat to the US despite being an ocean away.