US patience with Ukraine peace process wears thin as Marco Rubio sends message

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio again warned on Tuesday that the US would give up on mediation unless Russia and Ukraine put forward "concrete proposals" for an end to the war.

President Donald Trump had vowed to end the war in his first 24 hours back in the White House but both he and Rubio have repeatedly indicated that US patience with the drawn-out process is wearing thin.

"We are now at a time where concrete proposals need to be delivered by the two parties on how to end this conflict," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters, in what she said was a message from Rubio.

"If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators in this process."

She said it would ultimately be up to Trump to decide whether to move ahead on diplomacy.

The president suggested on Tuesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin still wants to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Asked in an interview with ABC television if Putin wants peace, Trump said: "I think he does."

Putin recently proposed a three-day truce around Moscow's commemorations next week for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, but rebuffed a Ukrainian-backed US call for a 30-day ceasefire.

The US wants "not a three-day moment so you can celebrate something else – a complete, durable ceasefire and an end to the conflict," Bruce insisted.