Zelensky urges sped-up weapon deliveries after brutal Russian strike leaves several dead

Kyiv, Ukraine - A Russian strike on the south Ukrainian town of Vilniansk killed at least seven people, Kyiv said, in an attack that came hours after Russia said a Ukrainian drone killed five people on its border village.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for his Western allies to speed up weapons deliveries after Saturday's fatal strike. © BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA / AFP

Both countries said two children were killed in each attack on a deadly day in the more than two-year war.

Kyiv also said four people were killed in eastern frontline villages in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the death toll in Vilniansk – near the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia – may increase.

"Seven people, including two children, have been killed by a Russian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region," Zelensky said on social media.

He called for his Western allies to speed up weapons deliveries, saying: "Any delay in decisions in this war means the loss of human lives."

Ukraine's Internal Minister, Igor Klimenko, said 18 people – including four children – were wounded in Vilniansk. He posted images of a local burnt-out low-rise building and blackened cars.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, earlier said a "critical infrastructure facility, a shop, and residential buildings were damaged" in the strike.

Vilniansk lies 18 miles northeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the main regional city which is under Ukrainian control.

Russia's attack on Vilniansk came hours after Moscow said a Ukrainian drone on a house in a Russian border village killed five people, including two children.