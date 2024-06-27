Ukraine sees fighting rage as Russia works to break through defenses

Kyiv, Ukraine - Severe clashes continued between Russian and Ukrainian units along several front lines in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, the Ukrainian general staff said in its evening report.

A man walks past a crater and heavily damaged apartment building following a Russian aerial attack, in Selydove, the eastern Donetsk region on June 27. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

"The enemy is looking for ways to break through our defenses," the staff said, noting that more than half of the over 100 armed clashes reported during the day had occurred in the area around Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The front lines remain unchanged, though.

Ukrainian military officials also reported heavy fighting around the settlement of Mirnoye, west of the city of Zaporizhzhya, where a Russian brigade lost around 95% of its soldiers after massive assaults, according to a statement published by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

The information could not be independently verified.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards prevented two dozen conscripts from fleeing the war-torn country.

The group was detained near the village of Kelmentsi on the border with Moldova in the western Ukrainian region of Chernivtsi, the authorities announced on Thursday.