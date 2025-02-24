Zelensky hails Ukraine's "heroism" on third anniversary of Russia's invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's leader Volodymyr Zelensky hailed his country's "resistance" and "heroism" on Monday – the third anniversary of Russia's invasion – as European leaders arrived in Kyiv in a show of solidarity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the "absolute heroism of Ukrainians" on the third anniversary of the war with Russia. © REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch what he called a "special military operation" set off the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Tens of thousands of soldiers – from both sides – and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, cities across the country's south and east have been flattened, and millions forced to flee their homes.

Now, three years after the West rallied behind Ukraine and Zelensky, Trump's return to the White House has threatened a massive shift in US policy toward Ukraine.

As Russian troops are still advancing across the east, Zelensky on Monday hailed "three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians," adding: "I thank everyone who defends and supports it."

Arriving in Kyiv by train, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine was fighting "for survival" and that Europe's "destiny" was at stake in Ukraine.

"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny," she said in a post on X.

Brussels on Monday hit Russia with a new round of sanctions targeting not only "the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies," the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

In an apparent rebuke of Trump's moves to sideline Kyiv from talks on how to end the war, EU Council President Antonio Costa said: "In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine."

The presidents or prime ministers of Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, and Sweden had all arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning, according to their posts on social media and Ukraine's Suspilne public broadcaster.