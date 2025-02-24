French president to present "proposals" on peace in Ukraine during Trump visit

Washington DC - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, saying he will present "proposals for action" to counter the "Russian threat" in Europe and ensure peace in Ukraine .

French President Emmanuel Macron (r.) is due to visit US President Donald Trump at the White House this Monday – the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Macron is hoping to persuade Trump when the two leaders meet on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine to include European leaders in talks between Russia and the US.

Trump sent shock waves around Europe when he declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to hold talks without the involvement of European nations or Kyiv.

The move marks a distinct divergence from the Biden administration, which supplied Ukraine with more than $60 billion in weapons, ammunition, and other military aid.

Macron has tried to coordinate a European response to Washington's sudden policy shift, hosting two meetings with key leaders last week. Russia is "an existential threat to Europeans," he said at the time.

"You have a power that has overly armed itself... and continues to arm itself," Macron said, before departing for Washington.

"We don't know where it will stop today. So we must all act to contain it."