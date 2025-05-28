Zelensky pitches three-way peace summit with Trump and Putin

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a three-way summit with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as he seeks to force Moscow to halt its three-year-long invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (c.) pitched a three-way peace summit with his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump (l.) and Vladimir Putin. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & Olga MALTSEVA / AFP & REUTERS

Russian President Putin rejected calls to meet Zelensky in Turkey earlier this month and the Kremlin has said a meeting between the two leaders would only happen after some kind of "agreement" is reached.

The US president has expressed frustration with both Putin and Zelensky for not yet striking a deal to end the war.

The two sides have traded waves of massive aerial attacks in recent weeks, with Ukraine firing almost 300 drones at Russia overnight, the defense ministry in Moscow said.

"If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't mind. I am ready for any format," Zelensky said in comments to journalists that were published on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader said he was "ready" for a "Trump-Putin-me" meeting, and also urged Washington to hit Moscow with a package of hard-hitting sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the United States of America," Zelensky said.

"Trump confirmed that if Russia does not stop, sanctions will be imposed. We discussed two main aspects with him – energy and the banking system. Will the US be able to impose sanctions on these two sectors? I would very much like that."