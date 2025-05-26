Trump lashes out at "CRAZY" Putin and threatens Russia with "downfall" after massive Ukraine attack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Vladimir Putin after Russia unleashed a devastating wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has gone absolutely CRAZY," US President Donald Trump posted, as he threatened Russia with "downfall" if he continues the invasion of Ukraine. © Collage: REUTERS

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, as Moscow unleashed a record barrage of over 350 drones at Ukraine, killing at least 13 people.

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" he added.

Trump also bizarrely chose to attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of "doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does."

"Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop," he wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump told reporters that he was "not happy" with Putin over the latest Russian offensive.

"I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all," said Trump on the tarmac at Morristown airport before boarding Air Force One bound for Washington.