Zelensky reacts to new US aid to Ukraine: "We will have a chance for victory"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees "a chance for victory" against Russia after the approval of new US aid for his embattled country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a message of renewed optimism in the country's war against Russia following a new aid package passed by the US. © Adnan Beci / AFP

The House of Representatives voted on Saturday to move a long-delayed aid package worth nearly $61 billion for Ukraine to the Senate, where it is expected to pass and be signed by President Joe Biden.

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces of Ukraine," Zelensky told NBC on Sunday.

"And we will have a chance for victory if Ukraine really gets the weapon system, which we need so much. Some really crucial weapon system which are hard to get... I really appreciate that," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine especially needs longer-range missiles.

The fresh US aid, approved with a bipartisan majority, includes urgently needed arms deliveries for defense against Russia.

The text also insists on the delivery of long-range ATACMS missile systems. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine needs such weapons in order to lose fewer forces on the front line. His country also needs air defense.

"These are the priorities now."