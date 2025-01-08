Zelensky responds as Trump's comments on Ukraine and NATO spark concern

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday played down concerns over comments by US President-elect Donald Trump that he understood why Russia does not want Ukraine to join the NATO defense alliance.

Zelensky, who has pushed for an invitation to join NATO before Trump's return to the presidency, cautioned against making assumptions on the US position and said he would discuss the issue with Trump.

"Don't draw conclusions about the policy of the US right away," Zelensky told journalists at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Finland's foreign minister.

"We need to work and do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives decent security guarantees, worthy of our people, that could stop Putin. We will work on this," Zelensky said.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, said Tuesday that he understood why Russia did not want Ukraine to join the trans-Atlantic alliance.

"Well, Russia has somebody right on their doorstep, and I could understand their feeling about that," Trump said.

He claimed that outgoing US President Joe Biden had decided Ukraine "should be able to join NATO", suggesting that this helped lead to Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022.

NATO allies agreed to Ukraine joining NATO at some point back in 2008 – when Republican president George W. Bush was in office.