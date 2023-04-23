Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2023: Pug Twins serve "tater tot with a pink tail"

Toronto, Canada - Today's Viral Video of the Day features fan-favorite doggy duo the Pug Twins, and a tail that's to dye for!

The Pug Twins strike again!

Canadian celebrity dog twinning duo Sonny and Mija's latest video shows off a new hue and a bunch of fun.



The video features plunky playful music and "Mija's off leash zoomies." And the clip shows off the hilarious "tater tot with a pink tail!"

"Look at her goooo!" the caption reads, as Mija is seen running down the hallway wagging her pink appendage and hitching a ride on mom's wagon to run some errands.

Check out the plucky pink parade below: