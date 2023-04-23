Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2023: Pug Twins serve "tater tot with a pink tail"
Toronto, Canada - Today's Viral Video of the Day features fan-favorite doggy duo the Pug Twins, and a tail that's to dye for!
Viral Video of the Day
The Pug Twins strike again!
Canadian celebrity dog twinning duo Sonny and Mija's latest video shows off a new hue and a bunch of fun.
The video features plunky playful music and "Mija's off leash zoomies." And the clip shows off the hilarious "tater tot with a pink tail!"
"Look at her goooo!" the caption reads, as Mija is seen running down the hallway wagging her pink appendage and hitching a ride on mom's wagon to run some errands.
Check out the plucky pink parade below:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/the.pug.twins