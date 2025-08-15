Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2025: Dog's human-like face has TikTok freaking out!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Max is stealing TikTok's heart – and sparking some uncanny valley vibes – thanks to his eerily human-like face!
In the clip, Max is lounging on the couch while his owner films and gently asks, "What's wrong?"
She captioned the post: "max didn't even come upstairs to go to bed tonight and now i'm worried, i swear he looked like he was gonna cry? is it just me? he is seriously pouting right now."
Viewers couldn't get over his expression, with one writing, "That's the most human looking dog I've seen," and another adding, "I know he can speak."
