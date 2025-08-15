Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2025: Dog's human-like face has TikTok freaking out!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Max is stealing TikTok's heart – and sparking some uncanny valley vibes – thanks to his eerily human-like face!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Max is lounging on the couch while his owner films and gently asks, "What's wrong?"

She captioned the post: "max didn't even come upstairs to go to bed tonight and now i'm worried, i swear he looked like he was gonna cry? is it just me? he is seriously pouting right now."

Viewers couldn't get over his expression, with one writing, "That's the most human looking dog I've seen," and another adding, "I know he can speak."

Check it out:

This dog on TikTok is making everyone think he's actually human!
This dog on TikTok is making everyone think he's actually human!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@max.hawt.dawg
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@max.hawt.dawg

