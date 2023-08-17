Head of Maui emergency response explains why sirens didn't sound for wildfire

Lahaina, Hawaii - As officials review the emergency response to the Hawaiian wildfire that ravaged Maui and what could have been done differently , one question continues to pop up: why weren't there sirens?

The Hawaiian town of Lahaina was devastated by a violent wildfire that spread rapidly, leaving many residence with no chance of escaping. © Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

Herman Andaya, who leads Maui's Emergency Management Agency, addressed the issue during a Wednesday news conference that grew tense at times as reporters asserted that the decision not to use sirens could have led to loss of life.



"Do you regret not sounding the sirens?" a reporter with CBS News asked.

"I do not," Andaya responded.

The island's outdoor siren system was designed for tsunamis, not wildfires, he said, and is not part of the agency's standard response protocol.

"The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren has sounded," he said.

Instead, Andaya explained, the agency used several other types of emergency notifications to alert people to the fire. Some of the systems used were wireless emergency alerts, which send text messages to residents, and the emergency alert system, which broadcasts emergency notifications via television and radio. Other local alert systems have also been used in the past.

"It is our practice to use the most effective means of conveying an emergency message to the public during a wildland fire," Andaya said.