Kim Kardashian calls for incarcerated LA firefighters to be paid fairly: "I see them as heroes"

Kim Kardashian has called for incarcerated firefighters battling the raging wildfires in Los Angeles to be paid fairly. © Collage: Eric Thayer & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 44-year-old reality star, who has become a prominent advocate for criminal justice, took to her Instagram story to bring attention to the incarcerated firefighters.

"On all 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us," Kim wrote. "They are on the Palisades fire and Eaton fire in Pasadena working 24 hour shifts.

"They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes."

In another slide, the SKIMS mogul noted that the firefighters have been paid just $1 an hour for their efforts, and the rate has not changed in over four decades.

Kim made a direct plea to California Governor Gavin Newsom to raise their pay "to a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes."