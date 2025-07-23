Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2025: Baby can't stop laughing as mom throws cheese slices at him

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom discovered the ultimate baby mood-boost – cheese slices!

In the hilarious clip, Georgia Kate tosses slice after slice of cheese onto her baby boy.

With each one that lands, he bursts into uncontrollable giggles, and viewers are calling it the cutest thing they've seen all week.

One viewer joked, "OMG DONT DO THIS TO YOUR BABY! It might learn certain Mac and cheese recipes and compete on kitchen nightmares."

Check it out:

This adorable baby had the cutest reaction to flying cheese slices on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@georgiakateenglish
