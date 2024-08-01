Stone Canyon Fire: Colorado wildfire leaves one dead as blaze rages on

Lyons, Colorado - One person has died in a Colorado wildfire, officials said Wednesday, as around a hundred infernos continue to blaze across western states and a dangerous new heat wave looms.

Smoke rises from the Stone Canyon fire near Lyons, Boulder County, Colorado. © Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Handout via REUTERS

The death occurred at a home near the town of Lyons, after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and consumed several buildings. It remains 0% contained, despite the efforts of over 120 firefighters.



Firefighters discovered "human remains in one of the residences," Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said.

"I can confirm for you that we do have one fatality associated with this fire," he added, without providing further details.

At 1,550 acres, the so-called "Stone Canyon Fire" is far from the largest of the dozens currently scorching the western US.

Fires are raging across the region, in a summer that has brought successive, intense heat waves that have dried out vegetation to create tinder-dry conditions.

California, Oregon, and Washington states have been particularly affected.