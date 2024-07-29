Park Fire rages on as authorities issue "increased activity" warning

Chico, California - Crews continued to fight the record-breaking Park Fire in northern California on Sunday, as authorities warned of increasing winds and rising daytime temperatures.

Authorities continue to battle the massive Park Fire outside Chico, California, with bulldozers being brought in to assist firefighting efforts. © REUTERS

The devastating fire had burned more than 357,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, said Cal Fire incident commander Billy See, making it the seventh-largest ever recorded in the state's history.



Progress was made amid light wind and cool weather Saturday, allowing firefighters to declare 12% of the blaze controlled, See told a news conference.

But he warned that as of Sunday, "we're starting to get some solar heating, and we're also getting increased winds in the upper canyons," while another official noted "increased fire activity."

The fire, which has prompted orders for some 4,200 people to flee their homes in Butte County, is burning through a largely rural, mountainous area about 90 miles north of Sacramento.

Firefighters are facing multiple challenges, including rugged terrain, said operations section chief Mark Brunton.

